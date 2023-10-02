Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $570.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

argenx Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $486.34. 85,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.18. argenx has a 1-year low of $333.07 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.75.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.81) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that argenx will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

