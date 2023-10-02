Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $48.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $69.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,921.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 8,339.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

