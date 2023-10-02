Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $901,726,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $402.72. 305,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,204. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.89. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.