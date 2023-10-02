Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $402.72. 130,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.89. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

