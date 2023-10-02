Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.
Uniper Stock Performance
Uniper stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. Uniper has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $8.78.
About Uniper
