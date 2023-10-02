Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Uniper Stock Performance

Uniper stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. Uniper has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $8.78.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

