UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Cut to $5.50

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.75 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on UWM from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on UWM from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Get UWM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UWM

UWM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UWMC stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.81. 466,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,892. UWM has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $447.86 million, a P/E ratio of 96.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. UWM had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $587.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at UWM

In other news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 204,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in UWM by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in UWM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UWM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in UWM by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in UWM by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.