VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Position Lessened by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,027,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 98,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

