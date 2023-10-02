VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,272 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises 2.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.65% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $18,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 576,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,815,000 after buying an additional 224,721 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.07. 1,313,423 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.2012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

