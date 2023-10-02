VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stock Position Reduced by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,925 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,033,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,956,000 after purchasing an additional 490,339 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,612,000 after buying an additional 42,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 734,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,999,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter.
BATS:HYD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.07. 1,313,423 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
