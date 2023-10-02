Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after buying an additional 230,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.65. 55,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

