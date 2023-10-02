Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 669,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,914,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

