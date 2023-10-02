Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.1% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $120,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.03. 10,672,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,957,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

