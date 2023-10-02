Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Raised by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,703 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $66,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after buying an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 1,085,520 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $64,318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 314.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,736,000 after acquiring an additional 855,867 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,950. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

