Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,611,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,599,000 after acquiring an additional 213,129 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $56.73. 672,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,885. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

