Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,364. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2095 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

