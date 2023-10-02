Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.58. The stock had a trading volume of 197,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,376. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.