Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 561.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $392.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,976. The firm has a market cap of $313.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

