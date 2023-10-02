Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 561.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
VOO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $392.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,976. The firm has a market cap of $313.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.