Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,971,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,778. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

