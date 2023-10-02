Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 116.9% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 97,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 517.6% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.48. 1,919,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,444. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $298.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.03 and its 200-day moving average is $213.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

