Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Veradigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.93. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

