Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Veradigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.36.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veradigm
Veradigm Trading Down 1.8 %
Institutional Trading of Veradigm
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veradigm
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.