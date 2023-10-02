Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $58.44 million and $40.57 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005390 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.