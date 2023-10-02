Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
OEZVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.
