Verge Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.19 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Verge has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $61.17 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,285.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00237556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.40 or 0.00867586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00522320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00058007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00132595 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,605,800 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

