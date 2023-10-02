Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lowered by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.94. 13,493,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,745,412. The company has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

