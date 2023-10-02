VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.28

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.28 and last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 4394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $609.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.0857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
