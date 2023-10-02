VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.28

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.28 and last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 4394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $609.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.0857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 43,140 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 143,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3,851.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,305,000.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

