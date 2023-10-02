Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Vivendi stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

