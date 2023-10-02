W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $71.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $85.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $99,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

See Also

