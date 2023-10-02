W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $63.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. W. P. Carey traded as low as $53.14 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 428668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.89%.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.
