W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $63.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. W. P. Carey traded as low as $53.14 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 428668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 8.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.6% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

