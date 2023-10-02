Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.59. The company had a trading volume of 848,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.77 and its 200-day moving average is $154.36. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,852,057 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

