Waters (NYSE:WAT) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $280.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $312.78.

WAT opened at $274.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.87. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Waters will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

