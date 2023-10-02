Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WVE. StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of WVE opened at $5.75 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $569.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -1.03.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $176,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,120 shares in the company, valued at $219,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,732 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,171,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 372.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 933,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 760,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.