Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $88.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $78.28. The company had a trading volume of 612,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.15. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $80.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $231,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,139 shares of company stock valued at $907,006. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 68.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 20.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 87,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

