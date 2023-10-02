WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

WSBC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Hovde Group upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 49.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 30.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,397 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 74,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSBC opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

