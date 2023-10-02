WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,641,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,747,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,772 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after purchasing an additional 610,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12,261.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 493,512 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,138,000 after purchasing an additional 353,993 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMBS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,847. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.93 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

