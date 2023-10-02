WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Raises Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after buying an additional 8,898,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,505,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,431,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.64. 37,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,803. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

