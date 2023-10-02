WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 110 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,150,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 695,566 shares of company stock worth $151,530,440. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

