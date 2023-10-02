WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 15,256 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,256 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 910.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000.

NYSEARCA IYC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

