WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 9,698 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8,589.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,357 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 376,080 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,968,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 225,142 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,366,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QLD stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.33. 942,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,968. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.