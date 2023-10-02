WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $302.10 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,552,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 8.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $302,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

