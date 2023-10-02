WestEnd Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,875 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,236,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 695,566 shares of company stock valued at $151,530,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CRM traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $202.81. 1,937,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.51. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.