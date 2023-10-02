WestEnd Advisors LLC Invests $32.46 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 336,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,464,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.69. 9,298,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,107,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $100.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

