WestEnd Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $63,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825,107 shares in the last quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 677.2% during the first quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,005,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,506 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.20. 2,336,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.