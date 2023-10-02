WestEnd Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,854 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $114,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.15. 27,674,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,130,277. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

