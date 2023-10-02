Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.15. 718,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WES

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.