William Blair Begins Coverage on Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDMO. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDMO

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at $895,400.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $253,551.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,513.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 20,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at $895,400.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $394,626. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.