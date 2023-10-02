Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.09.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $214.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of -447.60, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.54. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,476 shares of company stock worth $31,321,443. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

