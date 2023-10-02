XOMA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:XOMAO)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.
XOMA Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $24.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.
XOMA Company Profile
