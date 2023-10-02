XOMA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:XOMAO)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.

XOMA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $24.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

