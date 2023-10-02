Yatra Online (YTRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

