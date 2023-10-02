Yext (NYSE:YEXT) & Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Head-To-Head Review

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and Yext’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.38 $28.03 million $0.38 7.47 Yext $400.85 million 1.95 -$65.94 million ($0.19) -33.05

Scienjoy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 7.19% 10.66% 8.60% Yext -5.94% -17.83% -4.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Scienjoy and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Yext shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Scienjoy and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A Yext 0 1 2 0 2.67

Yext has a consensus target price of $11.95, suggesting a potential upside of 89.38%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Risk and Volatility

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Scienjoy

(Get Free Report)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.