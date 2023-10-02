Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ZSHGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zhongsheng Group from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zhongsheng Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZSHGY opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Zhongsheng Group has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $62.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

